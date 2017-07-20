Former NBA shooting coach gives local players a free lesson NEW
Over 100 local basketballers got a free lesson from a former NBA shooting coach at Conant High School on Thursday. Thanks to Jaffrey referee Dennis Wright, Dave Springfield's Pure Shot Camps expanded to host Dave Hopla, who up until the end of last season was the shooting coach for the Detroit Pistons.
