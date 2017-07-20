Durant's massive sacrifice, Bucks' De...

Durant's massive sacrifice, Bucks' Delly shock

NBA free agency, trade news, updates: Kevin Durant, Carmelo Anthony, Derrick Rose, George Hill, Leandro Barbosa among the action, scroll down for latest updates. Kevin Durant has agreed a new two-year, $US53 million Golden State Warriors deal for nearly $US10 million per season less than an available maximum contract, per ESPN's Chris Haynes.

