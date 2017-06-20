Detroit Pistons: What to expect from Langston Galloway
NBA Free Agency began yesterday and although the Pistons didn't make a lot of noise, they did address a need of theirs by signing point guard Langston Galloway to a three-year, $21 million deal . Galloway last played with the Sacramento Kings last year, after he was dealt to them in the Demarcus Cousins trade.
