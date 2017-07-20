Detroit Pistons sign free-agent center Eric Moreland

Moreland, 25, appeared in 44 games, starting 41, with the Canton Charge of the NBA's G League last season, averaging 12.8 points, 12.2 rebounds, 2.8 assists, 2.7 blocks, 1.7 steals and 33.4 minutes. He was named an NBA G League All-Star, named to the All-NBA G League Third Team and to the NBA G League All-Defensive Team last season.

