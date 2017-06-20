Detroit Pistons: Henry Ellenson draws...

Detroit Pistons: Henry Ellenson draws Dirk and Luol Deng comparisons

Next Story Prev Story
3 hrs ago Read more: Piston Powered

The Detroit Pistons started their Orlando Summer League journey today, and one player has already began to turn heads-Henry Ellenson, who is drawing comparisons to Dirk Nowitzki and Luol Deng. The Detroit Pistons are looking sharp so far, as they lead the Oklahoma City Thunder in their first game at the Orlando Summer League.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Piston Powered.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Detroit Pistons Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Sorry, Denver, Chauncey belongs to Detroit (Oct '14) Oct '14 Steve 2
News Trade Season: Detroit Dealin' (Jan '14) May '14 Will 2
News Report: Isiah Thomas could replace ex-backcourt... (Mar '14) Apr '14 Pearl Heyboer 2
News Lillard's shot lifts Blazers over Pistons in OT (Dec '13) Dec '13 Ravishankar kumar 1
News Heat seek revenge against Pistons (Dec '13) Dec '13 NFL STREAM 2
News 2014 NBA Mock Draft: A Very Early Look at Next ... (Jul '13) Jul '13 mars 2
News What they're saying: Tom Gores says Pistons nee... (Jul '13) Jul '13 Umberto Menghi 1
See all Detroit Pistons Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Detroit Pistons Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Health Care
  3. Kentucky Derby
  4. China
  5. Syria
  1. South Korea
  2. Pakistan
  3. North Korea
  4. Tornado
  5. Gunman
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 19,545 • Total comments across all topics: 282,169,046

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC