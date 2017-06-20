Detroit Pistons: Henry Ellenson draws Dirk and Luol Deng comparisons
The Detroit Pistons started their Orlando Summer League journey today, and one player has already began to turn heads-Henry Ellenson, who is drawing comparisons to Dirk Nowitzki and Luol Deng. The Detroit Pistons are looking sharp so far, as they lead the Oklahoma City Thunder in their first game at the Orlando Summer League.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Piston Powered.
Add your comments below
Detroit Pistons Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Sorry, Denver, Chauncey belongs to Detroit (Oct '14)
|Oct '14
|Steve
|2
|Trade Season: Detroit Dealin' (Jan '14)
|May '14
|Will
|2
|Report: Isiah Thomas could replace ex-backcourt... (Mar '14)
|Apr '14
|Pearl Heyboer
|2
|Lillard's shot lifts Blazers over Pistons in OT (Dec '13)
|Dec '13
|Ravishankar kumar
|1
|Heat seek revenge against Pistons (Dec '13)
|Dec '13
|NFL STREAM
|2
|2014 NBA Mock Draft: A Very Early Look at Next ... (Jul '13)
|Jul '13
|mars
|2
|What they're saying: Tom Gores says Pistons nee... (Jul '13)
|Jul '13
|Umberto Menghi
|1
Find what you want!
Search Detroit Pistons Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC