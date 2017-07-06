A double-booked bout: Las Vegas arena logistics still being worked out for Big3, Mayweather-McGregor
Ice Cube said his Big3 basketball league is open to moving its championship game to another arena in Las Vegas to make way for Floyd Mayweather's boxing match against Conor McGregor. From the Floyd Mayweather-Conor McGregor fight to the Big3 championship game, Aug. 26 will be a busy day in Las Vegas.
Detroit Pistons Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Sorry, Denver, Chauncey belongs to Detroit (Oct '14)
|Oct '14
|Steve
|2
|Trade Season: Detroit Dealin' (Jan '14)
|May '14
|Will
|2
|Report: Isiah Thomas could replace ex-backcourt... (Mar '14)
|Apr '14
|Pearl Heyboer
|2
|Lillard's shot lifts Blazers over Pistons in OT (Dec '13)
|Dec '13
|Ravishankar kumar
|1
|Heat seek revenge against Pistons (Dec '13)
|Dec '13
|NFL STREAM
|2
|2014 NBA Mock Draft: A Very Early Look at Next ... (Jul '13)
|Jul '13
|mars
|2
|What they're saying: Tom Gores says Pistons nee... (Jul '13)
|Jul '13
|Umberto Menghi
|1
