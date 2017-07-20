2017 NBA free agency: Langston Galloway is the right fit for the Pistons

If you follow me on Twitter , you would've seen that a few days ago I did a thread explaining how Langston Galloway was a good signing for the Detroit Pistons, using some video examples and stats to determine where his areas of impact align with Pistons weaknesses. Langston Galloway is listed at 6'2 and weighs 200 pounds, which is somewhat undersized for the average NBA shooting guard.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Detroit Bad Boys.