2017 NBA free agency: Langston Galloway is the right fit for the Pistons
If you follow me on Twitter , you would've seen that a few days ago I did a thread explaining how Langston Galloway was a good signing for the Detroit Pistons, using some video examples and stats to determine where his areas of impact align with Pistons weaknesses. Langston Galloway is listed at 6'2 and weighs 200 pounds, which is somewhat undersized for the average NBA shooting guard.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Detroit Bad Boys.
Add your comments below
Detroit Pistons Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Sorry, Denver, Chauncey belongs to Detroit (Oct '14)
|Oct '14
|Steve
|2
|Trade Season: Detroit Dealin' (Jan '14)
|May '14
|Will
|2
|Report: Isiah Thomas could replace ex-backcourt... (Mar '14)
|Apr '14
|Pearl Heyboer
|2
|Lillard's shot lifts Blazers over Pistons in OT (Dec '13)
|Dec '13
|Ravishankar kumar
|1
|Heat seek revenge against Pistons (Dec '13)
|Dec '13
|NFL STREAM
|2
|2014 NBA Mock Draft: A Very Early Look at Next ... (Jul '13)
|Jul '13
|mars
|2
|What they're saying: Tom Gores says Pistons nee... (Jul '13)
|Jul '13
|Umberto Menghi
|1
Find what you want!
Search Detroit Pistons Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC