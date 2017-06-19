Who Is The Next Marquette Player To Get Selected In The NBA Draft?
The 2017 NBA Draft was on Thursday night, and while it wasn't a surprise, there were no Marquette players selected in the 60 draft picks. Now that we're a year away from Henry Ellenson being selected by the Detroit Pistons , we turn our attention to wondering who will be the next player that gets Marquette's name called from the podium at Barclays Center.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Anonymous Eagle.
Add your comments below
