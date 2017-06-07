What if the Pistons don't re-sign Ken...

What if the Pistons don't re-sign Kentavious Caldwell-Pope?

It's been expected since before the season began that the Detroit Pistons would do what it took to retain Kentavious Caldwell-Pope, but what if they didn't? It's been a foregone conclusion since before the 2016-17 regular season began that the Detroit Pistons were invested in re-signing Kentavious Caldwell-Pope this summer, perhaps regardless of the cost. There are a number of reasons for this: the structure of restricted free agency, cap minutiae, owner Tom Gores and coach and president Stan Van Gundy love him, and most importantly he's both young and good at an important role that is difficult to adequately fill in the modern NBA.

Chicago, IL

