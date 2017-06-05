Washington Wizards 2017 Season Review: Brandon Jennings
Washington Wizards backup point guard Brandon Jennings was expected to bring sixth man level talent to the team after he signed on March 1. Instead, Jennings revealed that although talented, he never found comfort in his role with the team. Over the next couple of weeks, we'll be posting individual player reviews for the guys that ended the season in a Washington Wizards uniform.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Wiz of Awes.
Add your comments below
Detroit Pistons Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Sorry, Denver, Chauncey belongs to Detroit (Oct '14)
|Oct '14
|Steve
|2
|Trade Season: Detroit Dealin' (Jan '14)
|May '14
|Will
|2
|Report: Isiah Thomas could replace ex-backcourt... (Mar '14)
|Apr '14
|Pearl Heyboer
|2
|Lillard's shot lifts Blazers over Pistons in OT (Dec '13)
|Dec '13
|Ravishankar kumar
|1
|Heat seek revenge against Pistons (Dec '13)
|Dec '13
|NFL STREAM
|2
|2014 NBA Mock Draft: A Very Early Look at Next ... (Jul '13)
|Jul '13
|mars
|2
|What they're saying: Tom Gores says Pistons nee... (Jul '13)
|Jul '13
|Umberto Menghi
|1
Find what you want!
Search Detroit Pistons Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC