Villanova Basketball's best players of the Jay Wright Era

After serving as the Hofstra Pride's men's basketball coach for seven seasons, Jay Wright was hired as head coach of the Villanova Wildcats in 2001. He has crafted Villanova into a perennial Big East champion, made the NCAA tournament twelve times, won the 2015-2016 NCAA Championship, and coached/guided players to successful college and professional careers.

