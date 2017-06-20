The best draft picks in Detroit Pistons' history

Nov 23, 2016; Auburn Hills, MI, USA; A general view of basketball court sideline before the game between the Detroit Pistons and the Miami Heat at The Palace of Auburn Hills. Mandatory Credit: Tim Fuller-USA TODAY Sports A total of 436 players have been drafted by the Detroit Pistons all-time, dating back to 1948 when they played in Fort Wayne, IN.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Piston Powered.