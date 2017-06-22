Shooting coach and trainer Joe Abunas...

Shooting coach and trainer Joe Abunassar discusses working with Maryland's Melo Trimble

Next Story Prev Story
6 hrs ago Read more: The Maryland Gazette

From the day Melo Trimble showed up at his Impact Basketball training facility in Las Vegas, Joe Abunassar's job was twofold: restoring the former Maryland guard's consistency with his outside shot, along with the confidence he had taking it. Given what transpired over the next two months - minus the days Trimble was in Chicago at the NBA draft combine as well as going through private workouts with nine teams - Abunassar said he believes he was successful in reaching both goals.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Maryland Gazette.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Detroit Pistons Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Sorry, Denver, Chauncey belongs to Detroit (Oct '14) Oct '14 Steve 2
News Trade Season: Detroit Dealin' (Jan '14) May '14 Will 2
News Report: Isiah Thomas could replace ex-backcourt... (Mar '14) Apr '14 Pearl Heyboer 2
News Lillard's shot lifts Blazers over Pistons in OT (Dec '13) Dec '13 Ravishankar kumar 1
News Heat seek revenge against Pistons (Dec '13) Dec '13 NFL STREAM 2
News 2014 NBA Mock Draft: A Very Early Look at Next ... (Jul '13) Jul '13 mars 2
News What they're saying: Tom Gores says Pistons nee... (Jul '13) Jul '13 Umberto Menghi 1
See all Detroit Pistons Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Detroit Pistons Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Health Care
  3. China
  4. North Korea
  5. U.S. Open
  1. Syria
  2. Saudi Arabia
  3. Kentucky Derby
  4. Tiger Woods
  5. Cuba
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,540 • Total comments across all topics: 281,953,788

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC