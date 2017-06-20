Report: Detroit Pistons' Aron Baynes declines option, will become free agent
Detroit Pistons backup center Aron Baynes has declined his player option for next season and will become an unrestricted free agent, according to Shams Charania of "The Vertical." The move had been anticipated for some time, but Baynes apparently waited until Tuesday's deadline to declare his decision.
