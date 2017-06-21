Report: Bucks' Monroe opts in for 2017-'18

Report: Bucks' Greg Monroe opts in for 2017-'18 Greg Monroe gave the Milwaukee Bucks another one of his signature "and one" calls on Wednesday morning. Check out this story on greenbaypressgazette.com: http://jsonl.in/2sTuFpK According to Shams Charania of The Vertical, the 6-foot-11 center plans to opt into the final year of his contract to stay with the Bucks for the 2017-'18 season.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Door Reminder.