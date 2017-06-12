Rasheed Wallace says his 2004 Detroit Pistons would 'run through' 2017 Golden State...
Rasheed Wallace is yet another old-school NBA player who says another "back-in-the-day" team would defeat the 2017 Golden State Warriors . Wallace, a member of the 2004 NBA champion Detroit Pistons, said that Pistons team would defeat the Warriors and any of the more recent NBA champion squads.
