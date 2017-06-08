Rasheed Wallace claims Warriors' D not as dominant as 2004 Pistons
Then-Pistons forward Rasheed Wallace, right, defends Cavaliers star LeBron James in the 2007 NBA Eastern Conference Finals in Auburn Hills, Mich. Why not add the 2004 Detroit Pistons to the discussion on which teams this Warriors vintage might beat in an imaginary matchup? "The things that we in Detroit will never be done again on defense," the former All-Star told Rooks .
