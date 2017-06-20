Pistons take Duke's Kennard with No. 12 pick
The Detroit Pistons drafted Duke guard Luke Kennard with the 12th overall pick in the NBA draft on Thursday night. Kennard turned pro after averaging 19.5 points a game during his sophomore season.
