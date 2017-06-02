Pistons mourn loss of former GM McCloskey2017-06-02T02:14:09
AUBURN HILLS, Mich . -- Jack McCloskey, General Manager for the Detroit Pistons from 1979 to 1992 and architect of the Bad Boys' two NBA Championship teams, passed away Thursday afternoon in Savannah, Georgia at the age of 91. The Detroit Pistons organization sends its thoughts and prayers to Jack's wife, Leslie, and the entire McCloskey family.
Start the conversation, or Read more at NBA.com.
Add your comments below
Detroit Pistons Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Sorry, Denver, Chauncey belongs to Detroit (Oct '14)
|Oct '14
|Steve
|2
|Trade Season: Detroit Dealin' (Jan '14)
|May '14
|Will
|2
|Report: Isiah Thomas could replace ex-backcourt... (Mar '14)
|Apr '14
|Pearl Heyboer
|2
|Lillard's shot lifts Blazers over Pistons in OT (Dec '13)
|Dec '13
|Ravishankar kumar
|1
|Heat seek revenge against Pistons (Dec '13)
|Dec '13
|NFL STREAM
|2
|2014 NBA Mock Draft: A Very Early Look at Next ... (Jul '13)
|Jul '13
|mars
|2
|What they're saying: Tom Gores says Pistons nee... (Jul '13)
|Jul '13
|Umberto Menghi
|1
Find what you want!
Search Detroit Pistons Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC