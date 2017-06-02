Pistons mourn loss of former GM McCloskey2017-06-02T02:14:09

Pistons mourn loss of former GM McClo...

Pistons mourn loss of former GM McCloskey

Read more: NBA.com

AUBURN HILLS, Mich . -- Jack McCloskey, General Manager for the Detroit Pistons from 1979 to 1992 and architect of the Bad Boys' two NBA Championship teams, passed away Thursday afternoon in Savannah, Georgia at the age of 91. The Detroit Pistons organization sends its thoughts and prayers to Jack's wife, Leslie, and the entire McCloskey family.

