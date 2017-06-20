Pistons' Kentavious Caldwell-Pope suspended for pleading guilty to DUI Caldwell-Pope will be suspended two games without pay at the start of next season. Check out this story on USATODAY.com: https://usat.ly/2tDky5y Detroit Pistons guard Kentavious Caldwell-Pope has been suspended for two games without pay for pleading guilty to operating a motor vehicle while intoxicated, the league announced Friday.

