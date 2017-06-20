New York Knicks listening to trade offers for Kristaps Porzingis Could the Knicks really move their franchise centerpiece ahead of the draft? Check out this story on USATODAY.com: https://usat.ly/2sPHT6D Milwaukee Bucks center Greg Monroe shoots in front of New York Knicks forward Kristaps Porzingis during the third quarter at BMO Harris Bradley Center. New York Knicks center Kristaps Porzingis is being discussed in trades, two people with knowledge of the situation confirmed to USA TODAY Sports' Sam Amick and Jeff Zillgitt.

