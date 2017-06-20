NBA Trade Rumors: Pistons examining market for Andre Drummond, Reggie Jackson
After a disappointing season in Detroit where the team's two biggest stars were the source of the majority of its struggles, it shouldn't surprise anyone that Andre Drummond and Reggie Jackson are not untouchable. A new report from Michael Scotto of Basketball Insiders indicates that the Detroit Pistons are gauging the trade market for Jackson and Drummond.
