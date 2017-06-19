NBA Trade Rumors: Andre Drummond for DeAndre Jordan deal discussed

The NBA rumor mill is in full swing, and the latest surprising rumor contends the Los Angeles Clippers and Detroit Pistons discussed a swap of big men DeAndre Jordan and Andre Drummond , respectively. ESPN's Brian Windhorst said on Wednesday's "The Jump" that the Clippers are looking to change the roster in order to convince one or both of Chris Paul and Blake Griffin , who are both unrestricted free agents, to stay in Los Angeles.

