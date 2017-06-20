NBA suspends Kentavious Caldwell-Pope...

NBA suspends Kentavious Caldwell-Pope for two games after DUI guilty plea

13 hrs ago Read more: CBS Sports

Detroit Pistons guard Kentavious Caldwell-Pope has been suspended for two games without pay for pleading guilty to operating a motor vehicle while intoxicated, in violation of the law of the State of Michigan, the NBA announced today. Caldwell-Pope's suspension will commence with the next NBA regular season game that he is eligible and physically able to play.

