NBA Mock Draft: Milwaukee Bucks Selec...

NBA Mock Draft: Milwaukee Bucks Selects Harry Giles From Duke

Next Story Prev Story
Saturday Read more: Ridiculous Upside

Giles injury history raises immediate question marks, particularly considering Milwaukee already hosts another ACL-challenged Blue Devil on their roster, but there's no point in reaching for a guard just to fit a need. The draft remains the Bucks best chance to add a marquee talent, and it's worth taking a chance on someone once considered a consensus number one pick.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Ridiculous Upside.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Detroit Pistons Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Sorry, Denver, Chauncey belongs to Detroit (Oct '14) Oct '14 Steve 2
News Trade Season: Detroit Dealin' (Jan '14) May '14 Will 2
News Report: Isiah Thomas could replace ex-backcourt... (Mar '14) Apr '14 Pearl Heyboer 2
News Lillard's shot lifts Blazers over Pistons in OT (Dec '13) Dec '13 Ravishankar kumar 1
News Heat seek revenge against Pistons (Dec '13) Dec '13 NFL STREAM 2
News 2014 NBA Mock Draft: A Very Early Look at Next ... (Jul '13) Jul '13 mars 2
News What they're saying: Tom Gores says Pistons nee... (Jul '13) Jul '13 Umberto Menghi 1
See all Detroit Pistons Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Detroit Pistons Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Libya
  2. U.S. Open
  3. Iran
  4. North Korea
  5. Cuba
  1. Kentucky Derby
  2. Tiger Woods
  3. Health Care
  4. Mexico
  5. China
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 18,465 • Total comments across all topics: 281,855,100

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC