NBA Draft 2017: Nearly forgotten Pistons prospects still have major upside

The 2017 NBA Draft is just about here and there's some prospect odds and ends still worth tending to; I'll get to them in a bit. If you've kept an eye on previous mini-profiles I've done here on DBB then you will be aware of most of the following names: First, you have a few years away from impact Terrance Ferguson , then the Andre Drummond replacement Zach Collins , another modern day center candidate John Collins , sweet shooter and scorer Luke Kennard , Pistons' pipe dream point guard Dennis Smith Jr. , diamond in the rough combo-guard Donovan Mitchell , smooth but slender wing scorer Justin Jackson and the perfect player to draft if Detroit had a second round pick Sindarius Thornwell .

