NBA Draft 2017: Nearly forgotten Pistons prospects still have major upside
The 2017 NBA Draft is just about here and there's some prospect odds and ends still worth tending to; I'll get to them in a bit. If you've kept an eye on previous mini-profiles I've done here on DBB then you will be aware of most of the following names: First, you have a few years away from impact Terrance Ferguson , then the Andre Drummond replacement Zach Collins , another modern day center candidate John Collins , sweet shooter and scorer Luke Kennard , Pistons' pipe dream point guard Dennis Smith Jr. , diamond in the rough combo-guard Donovan Mitchell , smooth but slender wing scorer Justin Jackson and the perfect player to draft if Detroit had a second round pick Sindarius Thornwell .
Add your comments below
Detroit Pistons Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Sorry, Denver, Chauncey belongs to Detroit (Oct '14)
|Oct '14
|Steve
|2
|Trade Season: Detroit Dealin' (Jan '14)
|May '14
|Will
|2
|Report: Isiah Thomas could replace ex-backcourt... (Mar '14)
|Apr '14
|Pearl Heyboer
|2
|Lillard's shot lifts Blazers over Pistons in OT (Dec '13)
|Dec '13
|Ravishankar kumar
|1
|Heat seek revenge against Pistons (Dec '13)
|Dec '13
|NFL STREAM
|2
|2014 NBA Mock Draft: A Very Early Look at Next ... (Jul '13)
|Jul '13
|mars
|2
|What they're saying: Tom Gores says Pistons nee... (Jul '13)
|Jul '13
|Umberto Menghi
|1
