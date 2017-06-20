NBA: Aussies on the cusp of inking lucrative new contracts

Los Angeles: Australia's Patty Mills, Joe Ingles, Aron Baynes and Andrew Bogut are likely just hours away from signing new NBA contracts exceeding a combined $US100 million . A year after fellow Boomers teammate Matthew Dellavedova cashed in with a four-year $US38.4 million deal with the Milwaukee Bucks, Mills, Ingles, Baynes and Bogut will test the free agent market.

