Most Valuable Photo: Westbrook's MVP moment through the eyes of Denver

It quickly became the image of the NBA season: Russell Westbrook screaming in front of the defeated, dejected, and even exuberant fans of Denver's Pepsi Center on April 9. Trailing by two points with three seconds left, Westbrook canned the biggest shot of his banner year. His 36-foot buzzer-beater not only won the game 106-105, it gave him a 50-point triple-double and eliminated Denver from playoff contention.

