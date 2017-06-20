Lawsuit Could 'Kill' Detroit Pistons Move To New Downtown Arena
A lawsuit that seeks to block the use of public school funds for the Detroit Pistons' move from the suburbs to the Little Caesars Arena under construction downtown could "kill" the project and trigger a municipal bond default, the city's attorney said Monday. Community activist Robert Davis' lawsuit asks a federal judge to stop the capture of funds from millages for Detroit schools and county parks to pay for a $34.5 million headquarters and practice facility for the Pistons.
