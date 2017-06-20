Lakers Pistons Trade Rumor, Impact on Draft, Sixers

This is picking up steam.. .the Pistons and Lakers are talking about a major trade involving the #2 pick,, 28th Pick, Zubac, Mozgov, and D'Angelo Russell... in exchange for Andre Drummond, Reggie Jackson, the #12 Pistons Pick, the Pistons 1st Round 2019 pick top 10 protected.

