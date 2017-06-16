Jon Horst will be named Bucks GM

Jon Horst will be named Bucks GM

Next Story Prev Story
Saturday Read more: Door Reminder

On Thursday the Bucks continued their search by interviewing their director of basketball operations, Jon Horst, according to a report by ESPN's Marc Stein that was confirmed to the Journal Sentinel by a league source. Jon Horst will be named Bucks GM On Thursday the Bucks continued their search by interviewing their director of basketball operations, Jon Horst, according to a report by ESPN's Marc Stein that was confirmed to the Journal Sentinel by a league source.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Door Reminder.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Detroit Pistons Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Sorry, Denver, Chauncey belongs to Detroit (Oct '14) Oct '14 Steve 2
News Trade Season: Detroit Dealin' (Jan '14) May '14 Will 2
News Report: Isiah Thomas could replace ex-backcourt... (Mar '14) Apr '14 Pearl Heyboer 2
News Lillard's shot lifts Blazers over Pistons in OT (Dec '13) Dec '13 Ravishankar kumar 1
News Heat seek revenge against Pistons (Dec '13) Dec '13 NFL STREAM 2
News 2014 NBA Mock Draft: A Very Early Look at Next ... (Jul '13) Jul '13 mars 2
News What they're saying: Tom Gores says Pistons nee... (Jul '13) Jul '13 Umberto Menghi 1
See all Detroit Pistons Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Detroit Pistons Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. U.S. Open
  2. Health Care
  3. North Korea
  4. Cuba
  5. Kentucky Derby
  1. Tiger Woods
  2. Mexico
  3. Hillary Clinton
  4. China
  5. Libya
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 18,281 • Total comments across all topics: 281,859,625

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC