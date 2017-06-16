On Thursday the Bucks continued their search by interviewing their director of basketball operations, Jon Horst, according to a report by ESPN's Marc Stein that was confirmed to the Journal Sentinel by a league source. Jon Horst will be named Bucks GM On Thursday the Bucks continued their search by interviewing their director of basketball operations, Jon Horst, according to a report by ESPN's Marc Stein that was confirmed to the Journal Sentinel by a league source.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Door Reminder.