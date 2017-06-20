John Wall Co-Signs Wale's Notion That...

John Wall Co-Signs Wale's Notion That Caron Butler Should Join the Wizards Broadcast

Washington Wizards fans are certainly sad to see Phil Chenier end his 33 year run as a Wizards game broadcaster. There are many great options to replace him, but bringing Tuff Juice home may be the best choice, according to two local stars.

Chicago, IL

