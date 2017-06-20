Jackson 5: What the Celtics do now

Jackson 5: What the Celtics do now

Before this year's NBA Draft, the prevailing thought was that we would know Boston's game plan after the picks were made. Very few thought that somehow Danny Ainge could actually somehow muddy the waters even more, but he found a way by trading away the #1 overall pick in exchange for the #3 and a future first rounder.

