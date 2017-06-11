Is Harry Giles the Detroit Pistons' l...

Is Harry Giles the Detroit Pistons' longed-for superstar?

Sitting with the 12th pick in this year's draft, the Detroit Pistons appear just out of reach to attain an out-right super star. If available, could Harry Giles be the diamond in the rough Detroit is looking for? Mock drafts everywhere have the Detroit Pistons selecting players such as Donovan Mitchell, Zach Collins , Luke Kennard, and others with this year's 12th pick.

