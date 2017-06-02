If Denver is smart, they won't grant Gallinari a max deal
Nov 30, 2015; Milwaukee, WI, USA; Denver Nuggets forward Danilo Gallinari passes the ball around Milwaukee Bucks center Greg Monroe in the first quarter at BMO Harris Bradley Center. Mandatory Credit: Benny Sieu-USA TODAY Sports Gallinari will be a free agent and while it would be nice for him to return to Denver, the Nuggets should walk away if he demands too much money.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Nugg Love.
