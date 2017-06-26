Ice Cube's Big3 League attracts two former NBA players from Flint

Plenty of legends are participating in the professional 3-on-3 league during the inaugural 10-game season, most notably NBA Hall of Famer Allen Iverson. Robinson, 41, is listed as a reserve for the Killer 3's, which features Detroit Pistons great Chauncey Billups and former NBA players Stephen Jackson, Reggie Evans, Larry Hughes, and Brian Cook plus player coach Charles Oakley.

