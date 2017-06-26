HyperX Hosts Fan Day with NBA Player Jonas Jerebko and eSports Team the Detroit Renegades on July 9
HyperX Invites Fans to the Microsoft Store in Troy, Michigan for a Day of Gameplay with Jonas Jerebko and the Renegades )-- HyperXA , the gaming division of KingstonA Technology Company , Inc., will host a Microsoft Store fan event with professional basketball player Jonas Jerebko of the Boston Celtics and his eSports team the Detroit Renegades at the Somerset Collection Microsoft Store near Detroit on Sunday, July 9. Fans can face off against Jonas and the Renegades for a chance to win new HyperX gaming gear. During the event, HyperX will showcase its latest high-performance gaming gear and reveal the new HyperX Alloy Elite gaming mechanical keyboard, soon to be available at Microsoft Stores.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Business Wire.
Add your comments below
Detroit Pistons Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Sorry, Denver, Chauncey belongs to Detroit (Oct '14)
|Oct '14
|Steve
|2
|Trade Season: Detroit Dealin' (Jan '14)
|May '14
|Will
|2
|Report: Isiah Thomas could replace ex-backcourt... (Mar '14)
|Apr '14
|Pearl Heyboer
|2
|Lillard's shot lifts Blazers over Pistons in OT (Dec '13)
|Dec '13
|Ravishankar kumar
|1
|Heat seek revenge against Pistons (Dec '13)
|Dec '13
|NFL STREAM
|2
|2014 NBA Mock Draft: A Very Early Look at Next ... (Jul '13)
|Jul '13
|mars
|2
|What they're saying: Tom Gores says Pistons nee... (Jul '13)
|Jul '13
|Umberto Menghi
|1
Find what you want!
Search Detroit Pistons Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC