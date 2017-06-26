How Detroit Pistons' Kennard compares to Thompson and Booker

Jun 22, 2017; Brooklyn, NY, USA; Luke Kennard puts on a cap as he is introduced as the number twelve overall pick to the Detroit Pistons in the first round of the 2017 NBA Draft at Barclays Center. Mandatory Credit: Brad Penner-USA TODAY Sports The Detroit Pistons have added sharpshooter Luke Kennard to the roster via the 2017 draft.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Piston Powered.