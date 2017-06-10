Harry Giles says knees are 100 percen...

Harry Giles says knees are 100 percent healthy

A litany of knee injuries have sent Harry Giles ' draft stock tumbling, but he insists that he has finally overcome them. At a predraft workout for the Detroit Pistons on Saturday, the 19-year-old big man prospect said that his knees are 100 percent healthy, per Rod Beard of the Detroit News.

