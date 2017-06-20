Gerald Green reaped the benefit of pa...

Gerald Green reaped the benefit of patience in return to Celtics

Next Story Prev Story
Yesterday Read more: Boston Celtics

Gerald Green has been no stranger to the inconsistencies in opportunity that life as an NBA player affords. He was traded from the Celtics after two seasons, played games on seven more teams and braved seasons in Russia and China trying to forge his way back into the league in 2009-2010.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Boston Celtics.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Detroit Pistons Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Sorry, Denver, Chauncey belongs to Detroit (Oct '14) Oct '14 Steve 2
News Trade Season: Detroit Dealin' (Jan '14) May '14 Will 2
News Report: Isiah Thomas could replace ex-backcourt... (Mar '14) Apr '14 Pearl Heyboer 2
News Lillard's shot lifts Blazers over Pistons in OT (Dec '13) Dec '13 Ravishankar kumar 1
News Heat seek revenge against Pistons (Dec '13) Dec '13 NFL STREAM 2
News 2014 NBA Mock Draft: A Very Early Look at Next ... (Jul '13) Jul '13 mars 2
News What they're saying: Tom Gores says Pistons nee... (Jul '13) Jul '13 Umberto Menghi 1
See all Detroit Pistons Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Detroit Pistons Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Boston Marathon
  2. Notre Dame
  3. Iran
  4. Health Care
  5. South Korea
  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Climate Change
  4. Egypt
  5. North Korea
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 18,875 • Total comments across all topics: 281,660,733

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC