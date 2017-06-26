Former Piston Billups still unsure about Cavs job
A person familiar with the situation says Chauncey Billups hasn't made a decision about joining the Cleveland Cavaliers' front office. Billups is weighing several factors and remains unsure if he wants to lead the Cavaliers' basketball operations, according to the person who spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity Monday because of the sensitive nature of the talks.
