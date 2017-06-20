EWU's Jacob Wiley will join the Brook...

EWU's Jacob Wiley will join the Brooklyn Nets

17 hrs ago Read more: KHQ-TV Spokane

In a way, it was a blessing for former Eastern Washington University basketball player Jacob Wiley not to be chosen in the two rounds of the National Basketball Association Draft in Brooklyn, N.Y. But he'll wind up in Brooklyn anyway, as the Nets, Wiley and his player representative former Eagle Alvin Snow agreed to terms Friday on a partially guaranteed contract. Wiley, who like Snow earned honorable mention All-America honors and was a Big Sky Conference Player of the Year, will begin his NBA career July 7-17 at the NBA Summer League in Las Vegas, Nev.

Read more at KHQ-TV Spokane.

