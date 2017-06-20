Durant's scoring efficiency reaches new high in 2017 Finals 39 minutes ago | Bryan Meler

Durant's scoring efficiency reaches n...

Durant's scoring efficiency reaches new high in 2017 Finals

Over the course of five stellar games against the Cleveland Cavaliers, Kevin Durant pulled off the most efficient and versatile scoring performance of the last 20 years by a Finals MVP. Along with Durant's individual award, he secured his first-career championship in his first season with the Golden State Warriors .

