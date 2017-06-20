Detroit Pistons trade Darrun Hilliard to Rockets, who flip him to Clippers
The Detroit Pistons have traded shooting guard Darrun Hilliard to the Houston Rockets, who then dealt him to the Los Angeles Clippers. The Pistons apparently will receive cash considerations of Hilliard, a 6-6 guard/forward who likely would have been waived by Saturday.
