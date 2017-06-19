Detroit Pistons to hold dance team auditions July 15-16

Members of next season's dance team will perform at Little Caesars Arena home games as well as various team functions around the Detroit area. The field of prospective dance team members will be whittled down July 16 for a mandatory two-day boot camp July 17-18 before the final round of tryouts July 21. Participants must be at least 18 and have a dance background in hip-hop and jazz.

