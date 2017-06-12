Detroit Pistons' Reggie Bullock suspended five games for drug violation
Reggie Bullock, a 6-7 forward for the Detroit Pistons, has been suspended for the first five games of the 2017-18 season without pay for violating the terms of the NBA/NBPA Anti-Drug Program, the NBA announced Friday. Bullock, 26, appeared in 31 games last season, starting five.
