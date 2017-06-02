Detroit Pistons in talks to put ads on jerseys

The NBA announced last year that it would begin a three-year plan allowing teams to place small advertisements on their jerseys and the Pistons appear ready to join a handful of teams that have already made deals to do it. Arn Tellum, vice president of Palace Sports & Entertainment, said the Pistons are negotiating to put a 21/2-inch by 21/2-inch ad on the left shoulder of their uniforms by next season, when they'll move into the new Little Caesars Arena in downtown Detroit.

Start the conversation, or Read more at MLive.com.