Detroit Pistons in talks to put ads on jerseys

17 hrs ago

The NBA announced last year that it would begin a three-year plan allowing teams to place small advertisements on their jerseys and the Pistons appear ready to join a handful of teams that have already made deals to do it. Arn Tellum, vice president of Palace Sports & Entertainment, said the Pistons are negotiating to put a 21/2-inch by 21/2-inch ad on the left shoulder of their uniforms by next season, when they'll move into the new Little Caesars Arena in downtown Detroit.

Chicago, IL

