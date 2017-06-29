Detroit Pistons extend affiliation with Grand Rapids Drive; Rex Walters named assistant coach
The Detroit Pistons have agreed to a two-year extension with the Grand Rapids Drive as the team's G League affiliate. In addition, the Pistons named Ron Werdann as head coach of the Drive and named Rex Walters as an assistant coach in Detroit.
