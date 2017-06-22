Detroit Pistons and Sacramento Kings possibly in trade talks
Rumors surfaced today that the Sacramento Kings are interested in Detroit Pistons' center Andre Drummond. The Kings also hold the fifth and tenth pick in the draft tonight.
