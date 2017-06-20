David Griffin and Cavaliers will part ways
Well, Cavaliers GM David Griffin's contract was supposed to be up by June 30 and it appears that owner Dan Gilbert and Griffin weren't able to come to an agreement on a new deal. This is almost without doubt terrible news for the Cavaliers.
